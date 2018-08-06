Manager Bob Melvin confirmed Sunday that Pinder (elbow) will come off the disabled list in time for Tuesday's series opener against the Dodgers, Eric He of MLB.com reports. "He went through the whole bit today," Melvin said. "Hit off the machine, did all the defensive work the last three days. He's been a full go."

Pinder's recovery has gone off without a hitch, as he quickly progressed to baseball activities a few days after his July 28 automobile accident. The 26-year-old should resume his utility role around the infield, and his return is likely to send Franklin Barreto back to Triple-A Nashville.