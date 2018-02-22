Pinder (concussion) will take the field for Oakland's first Cactus League game against the Angels on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pinder came to spring camp fully healthy after closing out the 2017 season with a concussion that he sustained by crashing into the center-field wall in late-September. The 25-year-old is set to play in left field during Friday's game. It's likely that Pinder will move around quite a bit this spring in order to prepare for a utility role in 2018.