Smith (1-1) took the loss against the Cubs on Wednesday, allowing two earned runs on two walks over two-thirds of an inning.

Smith's control was nowhere to be found, as he found the strike zone on only five of his 16 pitches after initially inducing an inning-ending groundout from Nico Hoerner when first entering in the fifth. Smith opened the sixth with back-to-back walks before getting the hook and then watched Sam Moll eventually allow both runners to score. Smith has been up and down during his first four appearances, generating scoreless efforts in two of them while allowing a total of three earned runs over 3.1 innings in the other pair of outings.