Smith has pitched to a 5.79 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB across 4.2 innings in four Cactus League appearances.

Smith didn't exactly get a soft landing in his Athletics debut against the Diamondbacks on Feb. 25, getting tagged for three earned runs on three hits and a walk over one inning. However, the veteran right-hander has bounced back to fire 3.2 scoreless, one-hit frames over his next three outings, settling his numbers down considerably. Smith flashed some solid swing-and-miss stuff and a penchant for keeping the ball in the park throughout a long minor-league career before getting his first big-league opportunity with the Rockies in 2022, during which control issues (7.5 BB/9 across 18 innings) helped lead to a bloated 7.50 ERA and 1.72 WHIP.