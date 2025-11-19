The Athletics selected Zhuang's contract from Double-A Midland on Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Zhuang spent the entire 2025 season at Midland and finished the year with a 4.08 ERA and 1.28 WHIP to go with a 145:35 K:BB over 145.2 innings. The 25-year-old right-hander is ineligible to be taken in the Rule 5 Draft now that he owns a spot on the Athletics' 40-man roster and could be bumped up to Triple-A next year. However, his unimpressive performance in Double-A doesn't inspire much confidence in his chances of reaching the big leagues in 2026.