Bassitt threw 7.2 innings in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Angels, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with eight strikeouts.

Bassitt cruised through seven with a 6-0 lead but allowed two runs on three hits in the bottom eighth before being removed with two outs. He's averaged more than six innings per start this season with a 3.69 ERA and 16:73 K:BB ratio.