Bassitt yielded four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings in Sunday's win over the Twins. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Most of the damage against Bassitt came on a Max Kepler three-run shot in the second inning. The 6-foot-5 right-hander gave up another run in the third but got through the fourth and fifth frames without too much of a threat. His season ERA jumped to 3.88 through 53.1 innings. Bassitt is lined up to face the Angels on the road next weekend.