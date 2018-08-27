Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Allows one run in spot start
Bassitt allowed one run on four hits and three walks across 4.2 innings Sunday in a no-decison against the Twins. He struck out three.
Officially recalled earlier in the day, Bassitt allowed his share of baserunners but mitigated the damage with eight groundball outs. The only run against him came on a solo home run in the fourth inning but he was unable to record the final out in the fifth inning, which would have qualified him for a win. Bassitt now holds a respectable 3.19 ERA during his time with the A's this season, but he's expected to rejoin Triple-A Nashville after this spot start. That said, he could return when rosters expand in September.
