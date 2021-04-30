Bassitt allowed two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out nine across six innings Thursday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

Bassitt was touched up for one run in both the first and fifth innings, but he otherwise dominated the Rays. Not known for his strikeout upside, Bassitt has now punched out 25 batters across his last 18 innings while allowing only six earned runs. For the season, Bassitt has maintained a 3.93 ERA with a 36:12 K:BB across 34.1 frames.