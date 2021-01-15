Bassitt signed a one-year, $4.9 million deal with the A's on Friday to avoid arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The right-hander more than doubles his $2.25 million salary from 2020 (before being prorated for the shortened season) after delivering a 2.29 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 55:17 K:BB across 63 innings. Bassitt has a firm spot in the starting rotation for 2021 entering spring training.