Bassitt fired 3.2 scoreless innings in a Cactus League win over the Angels on Saturday, allowing a hit and two walks while recording five strikeouts.

Bassitt picked up his second win of spring with another stellar outing, his second consecutive with five strikeouts across a 3.2-inning workload. The right-hander now has a 1.74 ERA, 0.87 BAA and .179 BAA across three Cactus League starts, ramping up in fine fashion for his No. 3 starter role in the coming season.