Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Charged with loss
Bassitt (3-3) took the loss Friday against the Mariners after allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out four through 5.2 innings.
Bassitt started the fourth inning with a four-pitch walk and it all went downhill from there. He allowed three consecutive hits including a two-run double to J.P. Crawford and a sacrifice fly to Dee Gordon to tack on a pair of runs and give the Mariners the lead for good. With the loss, the right-hander falls to 0-3 against Mariners in six appearances (five starts) this season. Bassitt will carry a 3.68 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 57:24 K:BB into a Wednesday showdown against Baltimore.
More News
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Saddled with second loss•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Starting nightcap of doubleheader•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Takes no-decision in quality start•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Picks up win despite poor showing•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Fails to finish four frames•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Eight strong innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.