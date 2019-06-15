Bassitt (3-3) took the loss Friday against the Mariners after allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out four through 5.2 innings.

Bassitt started the fourth inning with a four-pitch walk and it all went downhill from there. He allowed three consecutive hits including a two-run double to J.P. Crawford and a sacrifice fly to Dee Gordon to tack on a pair of runs and give the Mariners the lead for good. With the loss, the right-hander falls to 0-3 against Mariners in six appearances (five starts) this season. Bassitt will carry a 3.68 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 57:24 K:BB into a Wednesday showdown against Baltimore.