Bassitt (face) threw a simulated game Saturday and is expected to throw a bullpen session Monday, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Manager Bob Melvin said the right-hander looked good against live hitters, as Bassitt continues to progress nicely in his return from facial surgery. Assuming he avoids any setbacks over the next few days, Bassitt could rejoin the rotation sometime next week now that he's seen live action off a mound.
