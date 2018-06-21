Bassitt will start the second game of Friday's doubleheader, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

As expected, Bassitt will get the ball for Game 2 of Friday's twin bill after his scheduled start Thursday was postponed due to inclement weather. Sean Manaea will start Game 1. Through two starts with the A's this season, Bassitt owns a 2.45 ERA across 11 innings.