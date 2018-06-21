Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Confirmed for Friday start
Bassitt will start the second game of Friday's doubleheader, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
As expected, Bassitt will get the ball for Game 2 of Friday's twin bill after his scheduled start Thursday was postponed due to inclement weather. Sean Manaea will start Game 1. Through two starts with the A's this season, Bassitt owns a 2.45 ERA across 11 innings.
More News
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Thursday's outing postponed•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Takes loss in second start•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Confirmed for Friday's start•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Recalled from Nashville•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Recall looming•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Sent back to Nashville•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...