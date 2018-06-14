Bassitt will take the hill against the Angels on Friday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Bassitt will make his second start of the season during Friday's series opener after being recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday. Over 30 appearances at the major-league level in his career, Bassitt has logged a 4.00 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with a 114:58 K:BB across 150.2 innings.