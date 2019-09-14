Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Early exit in no-decision
Bassitt didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 14-9 win over the Rangers, coughing up seven runs (six earned) on five hits and a walk over three innings. He struck out three.
The two teams combined for seven homers on the night at Globe Life Park and Bassitt served up his share, getting taken deep by Shin-Soo Choo in the second inning and Danny Santana in the third. The right-hander will take a 3.95 ERA and 132:45 K:BB through 139 innings into his next start Sept. 20 -- a rematch with the Rangers back in Oakland.
More News
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Fans 11 in win•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Pushed back to Saturday•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Hit hard by Royals•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Solid in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Posts quality start in win•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Fires seven shutout innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...