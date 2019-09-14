Bassitt didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 14-9 win over the Rangers, coughing up seven runs (six earned) on five hits and a walk over three innings. He struck out three.

The two teams combined for seven homers on the night at Globe Life Park and Bassitt served up his share, getting taken deep by Shin-Soo Choo in the second inning and Danny Santana in the third. The right-hander will take a 3.95 ERA and 132:45 K:BB through 139 innings into his next start Sept. 20 -- a rematch with the Rangers back in Oakland.