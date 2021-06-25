Bassitt (8-2) allowed one earned run on five hits and three walks while striking out four across seven innings to earn the win Thursday against the Rangers.

Bassitt had the benefit of a three-run lead before throwing a pitch, but he limited the Rangers offensively with little trouble. He didn't allow any extra-base hits and has now allowed two earned runs or fewer in four consecutive starts. The only downside to his outing was a continued worsening of command, as he's now issued multiple walks in each of his last three appearances. Even so, he's maintained a strong 3.25 ERA and still has only a 2.4 BB/9 across 99.2 innings on the campaign.