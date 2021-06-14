Bassitt (7-2) allowed two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five across 5.2 innings, earning the win Sunday over the Royals.

Bassitt surrendered a solo home run by Andrew Benintendi in the third inning. He only gave up one other extra-base hit in the form of a double from Salvador Perez that came right after the home run. The 32-year-old lost his first two starts of the season, but has been stellar since with a 3.43 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP with 91 strikeouts in 86.2 innings this year. He is 4-0 in his last five starts.