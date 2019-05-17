Bassitt (2-1) allowed four hits and two walks while striking out seven across eight shutout innings to earn the win Thursday against the Tigers.

Bassitt was given a six-run lead in the third inning, but ultimately didn't need it while managing to hold the Tigers to just one extra-base hit across his eight innings of work. He stayed out of trouble by recording 16 of his 24 outs via either groundball or strikeout. While he went just five innings in two of his first three outings, he has combined to work 15.2 innings across his last two starts, allowing just three earned runs while striking out 16. He'll look to keep the strong results going in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday at Cleveland.