Bassitt struck out five across four scoreless innings Monday against the Angels while allowing five hits and one walk.

Bassitt did not go deep enough in this one to get the win. He threw 66 pitches (46 strikes), so the A's were clearly taking a cautious approach to his workload. With A.J. Puk (shoulder) out indefinitely, Bassitt's spot in the rotation should be ironclad if he keeps pitching well, as Jesus Luzardo would likely replace Daniel Mengden if he gets stretched out as a starter. Bassitt's next start should come Sunday in Seattle.