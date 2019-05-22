Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Fails to finish four frames
Bassitt allowed three runs on three hits and six walks across 3.2 innings during Tuesday's win over the Indians. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.
Bassitt's command was all over the place as the six walks eclipsed his total from his previous four starts combined, and ended up throwing only 47 of his 88 pitches for strikes. It's a stark contrast for the 30-year-old as he covered 15.2 innings over his last two outings. Bassitt still has a 2.48 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB across 36.1 innings, as he'll look for a rebound performance Monday versus the Angels.
