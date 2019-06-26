Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Fails to last five frames
Bassitt yielded three runs on four hits with four walks and two strikeouts across 3.1 innings during a no-decision against the Cardinals on Tuesday.
If he had been able to go five innings, Bassitt likely would have won his second straight start because the Athletics held a sizable lead at that point, but instead, he needed 94 pitches to record just 10 outs. Walks have been a real issue for Bassitt lately, as he has handed out 11 free passes in his last 14.2 innings. He is 4-3 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 65 strikeouts and 31 walks in 67.2 innings this season. Bassitt will pitch next at the Angels on Sunday.
