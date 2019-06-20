Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Falls short of quality start
Bassitt (4-3) earned the win Wednesday versus the Orioles with two runs allowed on two hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out six and walked three.
Bassitt didn't allow a hit through the first five frames Wednesday but buckled in the sixth when the Orioles rallied for two runs on two hits and three walks. It's the third straight outing the 30-year-old has fallen one out short of a quality start, though he did receive the win this time around. Bassitt has a 3.64 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 63:27 K:BB through 64.1 innings and lines up to start Tuesday at St. Louis.
