Bassitt (3-2) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on three hits over seven innings in a 3-2 victory over the Red Sox. He struck out 10 without walking a batter.

It's the first time this season, and just the third time in his career, that Bassitt has fanned double-digit batters. The right-hander has reeled off five straight quality starts, and he'll take a 3.54 ERA and 53:12 K:BB through 48.1 innings into his next outing.