Bassitt (10-5) allowed two runs on eight hits and struck out 11 over six innings, earning the win in a 10-2 win over the Tigers on Saturday.

Bassitt allowed a two-run single to Harold Castro in the second inning, but he was able to keep it clean from there with plenty of run support from the A's. The right-hander also set a career high with the 11 strikeouts. For the year, Bassitt owns a 3.64 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 129:44 K:BB in 136 innings. He is expected to face the Rangers on Friday in a road start.