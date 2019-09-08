Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Fans 11 in win
Bassitt (10-5) allowed two runs on eight hits and struck out 11 over six innings, earning the win in a 10-2 win over the Tigers on Saturday.
Bassitt allowed a two-run single to Harold Castro in the second inning, but he was able to keep it clean from there with plenty of run support from the A's. The right-hander also set a career high with the 11 strikeouts. For the year, Bassitt owns a 3.64 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 129:44 K:BB in 136 innings. He is expected to face the Rangers on Friday in a road start.
More News
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Pushed back to Saturday•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Hit hard by Royals•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Solid in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Posts quality start in win•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Fires seven shutout innings•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Solid in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...