Bassitt (2-2) allowed two earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out eight across six innings, earning the win Saturday against the Orioles.

Bassitt gave up two runs in his third straight start Saturday. His last two starts are nearly identical, allowing two runs in six innings while striking out eight. That is a quality stat line if the 32-year-old can keep it up. However, he struggled more in his first three starts, surrendering nine earned runs in 16.1 innings with 11 strikeouts and eight walks.