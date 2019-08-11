Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Fires seven shutout innings
Bassitt (8-5) allowed four hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings Sunday, striking out seven and earning the win against the White Sox.
Bassitt was in a groove all afternoon, allowing just one extra-base hit in seven spotless frames. Over his last three starts, the 30-year-old has given up just two runs over 19 innings, lowering his ERA to 3.56 on the year. Bassitt will get a tough test at home on Saturday against the Astros.
