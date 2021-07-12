Bassitt (10-2) earned the win Sunday over the Rangers after allowing just one run on four hits and a walk while striking out three over seven innings.

Bassitt was in a nice groove Sunday, only letting one batter reach scoring position over seven innings of work. The one time the Rangers got to him was in the fifth when David Dahl led off the inning with a single and eventually scored from first on a double to deep right center by Nick Solak. It was an excellent bounce-back performance after the 32-year-old right-hander was pummeled for six runs in his last outing. Bassitt hasn't lost since April 6 and is tied for second heading into the All-Star break with 10 wins. He owns a 3.28 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 118:29 K:BB over 118 innings.