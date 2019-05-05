Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Gives up two homers
Bassitt allowed three runs on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks in a no-decision against the Pirates on Saturday.
The Athletics spotted Bassitt a three-run lead, but he coughed that up by allowing two home runs to Josh Bell. He then left with a one-run lead, but the Athletics bullpen gave up three runs in the loss. It was disappointing to see the 30-year-old unable to hold onto an early lead, but he is still 1-0 with a 2.12 ERA and 0.94 WHIP. He also has 22 strikeouts in 17 frames. His next start will be Friday against the Indians at home.
