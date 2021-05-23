Bassitt (4-2) beat the Angels , 6-2 on Saturday, throwing 7.2 innings and allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with eight strikeouts.

Bassitt cruised through seven with a 6-0 lead but allowed two runs on three hits in the bottom of the eighth before being removed with two outs. He's averaged more than six innings per start this season with a 3.69 ERA and 16:73 K:BB ratio.