Bassitt (4-2) beat the Angels , 6-2 on Saturday, throwing 7.2 innings and allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with eight strikeouts.
Bassitt cruised through seven with a 6-0 lead but allowed two runs on three hits in the bottom of the eighth before being removed with two outs. He's averaged more than six innings per start this season with a 3.69 ERA and 16:73 K:BB ratio.
More News
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Allows four runs in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Fans 10 in win over Red Sox•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Goes seven strong innings•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Another big strikeout performance•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Fans eight in win Saturday•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Whiffs eight in no-decision•