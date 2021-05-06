Bassitt completed seven innings against Toronto on Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out seven. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander looked to be in line for a win when he departed after the seventh inning with Oakland up by a run. However, the bullpen couldn't fed off Toronto's bats, as the Blue Jays put up five runs in the eighth to keep Bassitt out of the win column. Still, it was another strong outing for the veteran hurler, who has now notched four straight quality starts, during which he has racked up a 32:4 K:BB across 25 innings. He'll carry a 3.70 overall ERA into his next start, which is currently lined up to come in Boston at the beginning of next week.