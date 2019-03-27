Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Heading to injured list
Bassitt will be placed on the injured list with a lower leg injury, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.
According to McWilliams, Bassitt is still recovering after taking a ball off his shin during the two-game series against the Mariners in Japan last week. The injury doesn't sound overly serious, but it was enough to cost the 30-year-old his chance at the Athletics' final rotation spot. Aaron Brooks will open the season as the team's fifth starter.
More News
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Still battling for rotation spot•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Not starting Friday•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Recalled from Triple-A Nashville•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Listed as Friday's starter•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Majors return temporarily on hold•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Heads back to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
March Surprise: Tatis joining Padres
The Padres continued their aggressive offseason, with top prospect Fernando Tatis reportedly...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Paddack looks like first must-add player
Padres pitching prospect Chris Paddack has shot up draft boards in recent weeks. Here's why...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers and breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Podcast League draft; over/unders
Heading into North American opening day on Thursday, we break down our Podcast League draft,...