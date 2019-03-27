Bassitt will be placed on the injured list with a lower leg injury, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.

According to McWilliams, Bassitt is still recovering after taking a ball off his shin during the two-game series against the Mariners in Japan last week. The injury doesn't sound overly serious, but it was enough to cost the 30-year-old his chance at the Athletics' final rotation spot. Aaron Brooks will open the season as the team's fifth starter.