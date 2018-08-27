Bassitt was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

As expected, Bassitt will return to the minors after making a spot start Sunday. He held his own, allowing just one run across 4.2 innings in a no-decision against the Twins, but was ultimately traded out for a fresh bullpen arm (Daniel Mengden). Bassitt owns a solid 3.19 ERA across 36.2 big-league innings (seven starts) this season, so he should be back with the big club once rosters expand in September.

