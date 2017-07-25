Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Heads to Triple-A following activation
Bassitt (elbow) was activated from the 60-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.
Although he was deemed healthy enough to return from the disabled list, the Athletics thought it would be good to get him some more work in the minor leagues before returning to Oakland. To clear space for him on the 40-man roster, Bobby Wahl (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.
