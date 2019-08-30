Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Hit hard by Roayls
Bassitt allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out one across 4.2 innings Thursday against the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.
Bassitt surrendered a two-run home run to Jorge Soler in the opening frame, but appeared to settle in by throwing three scoreless innings. However, he ran into problems again in the fifth inning and was ultimately pulled after Cheslor Cuthbert doubled to left field, accounting for Bassitt's final two runs allowed. Looking forward, there's a possibility that Bassitt will be out on paternity leave in the near future, leaving his next start in limbo but also potentially opening a spot in the rotation for Sean Manaea (shoulder), Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Through 23 starts this season, Bassitt now owns a 3.67 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 118 strikeouts across 130 innings.
