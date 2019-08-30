Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Hit hard by Royals
Bassitt allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out one across 4.2 innings Thursday against the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.
Bassitt surrendered a two-run home run to Jorge Soler in the opening frame but appeared to settle in afterward by throwing three scoreless innings. However, he ran into problems again in the fifth inning and was ultimately pulled after Cheslor Cuthbert doubled to left field, accounting for Bassitt's final two runs allowed. Looking forward, Bassitt could be out on paternity leave in the near future, leaving his next start in limbo but also potentially opening a spot in the rotation for Sean Manaea (shoulder), Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Through 23 starts this season, Bassitt now owns a 3.67 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 118 strikeouts across 130 innings.
More News
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Solid in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Posts quality start in win•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Fires seven shutout innings•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Solid in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Shuts down Brewers over six innings•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Hurt by two-run homers•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....