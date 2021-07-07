Bassitt didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Astros, coughing up six runs on eight hits and a walk over 4.1 innings. He struck out six.

The A's handed Bassitt a 6-2 lead after two innings but the right-hander couldn't make it stick, exiting the game in the fifth after Yordan Alvarez took him deep for the second time. Bassitt had delivered quality starts in three straight outings coming into Tuesday and hadn't allowed more than four runs in a start all year, so he probably gets a mulligan on this one. He has a 3.41 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 115:28 K:BB through 111 innings and lines up for one more start before the All-Star break, on the road against the Rangers.