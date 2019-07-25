Bassitt (7-5) was handed the loss Wednesday in Houston after surrendering four runs on five hits and zero walks over six innings. He had seven strikeouts.

Bassitt pitched well for most of the afternoon, but George Springer and Jose Altuve each hit two-run home runs to provide the Astros all the offense they would need. The 30-year-old has a 4.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 90:36 K:BB through 94.2 innings this season, and he lines up to pitch against the Brewers early next week.