Bassitt (elbow) has allowed just one hit over 2.2 innings in his last two rehab outings for Triple-A Nashville while also recording three strikeouts.

The pair of impressive appearances come on the heels of back-to-back outings where Bassitt gave up four earned runs apiece on a combined 11 hits over 3.1 innings. The 28-year-old right-hander could be on the verge of a return to the majors, where he's projected to work as a reliever for the balance of the 2017 campaign.