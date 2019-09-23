Bassitt allowed only one baserunner and struck out five over three scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Rangers.

Bassitt was making his second appearance in relief since being dropped from the rotation following a rough start against this same Rangers squad Sept. 13. He's quickly emerged as a weapon in the new role, spinning four scoreless innings while striking out seven. Expect Bassitt to see plenty of high-leverage relief work in the postseason should the Athletics secure a wild-card spot and ultimately advance to the ALDS.