Bassitt allowed an earned run on two hits and recorded two strikeouts across three innings in a Cactus League win over the Brewers on Wednesday,

The right-hander was reasonably sharp in his first taste of game action this spring, certainly encouraging considering Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports Bassitt is a potential Opening Day starter for the Athletics if Frankie Montas is unable to ramp up sufficiently after a delayed start to spring training due to a COVID-19 infection. Bassitt has produced a combined 15-7 record, 3.35 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across the 207 innings covering his 39 appearances (36 starts) over the last two seasons.