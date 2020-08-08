Bassitt didn't factor into the decision in Friday's contest between the Athletics and the Astros. He gave up one run on three hits and three walks while fanning three across seven innings.

Bassitt posted his first quality start of the season and has looked impressive early on, allowing just two earned runs and posting a 15:4 K:BB in 16.2 innings across his first three starts of the season. He will try to keep this up ahead of his next start, scheduled for Aug. 12 against the Angels on the road.