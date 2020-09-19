Bassitt (5-2) allowed three hits and three walks over 6.2 scoreless innings in a win over the Giants on Friday. He struck out seven.

This looked like a favorable spot for Bassitt and he not only made his layup but provided fantasy managers with a slam dunk. With that, Bassitt lowered his ERA to 2.57, a top-10 mark among qualified starters. After rattling off three straight wins, Bassitt will face a tough test next week in a road start against the Dodgers.