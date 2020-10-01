Bassitt earned the win over the White Sox on Wednesday in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. He allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out five over seven innings.

Oakland needed a win to stay alive after Chicago took Game 1 on Tuesday, and Bassitt answered the call with yet another gem. Bassitt has now turned in three consecutive scoreless appearances and has a minuscule 0.27 ERA in his last five outings dating back to Sept. 7. The right-hander looks like a legitimate frontline starter for the A's.