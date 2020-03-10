Bassitt, originally slated for a swingman role, is likely to open the season in the starting rotation due to A.J. Puk's shoulder issues, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Puk was shut down last week with shoulder soreness and has yet to resume throwing, with the missed time already scuttling the promising southpaw's chances of opening the season in the rotation as planned. Enter Bassitt, whose versatility has allowed him to be effective as both starter and reliever over his five-season major-league career. The right-hander has generated sub-4.00 ERAs each of the past two seasons while making 39 appearances, 32 of them as a starter.