Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Listed as Friday's starter
Bassitt is listed as the starter for Friday's game against the Rangers, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Bassitt will be eligible to rejoin the A's on Thursday after being optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 27. Daniel Mengden is unavailable to start Friday after working 4.2 innings in relief Tuesday, so Bassitt will slide into the rotation to make a spot start, though it's unclear if the 29-year-old righty will stick in the rotation beyond then. He owns a 3.19 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 28 strikeouts through 36.2 innings (seven starts) with the A's this season.
