Bassitt isn't eligible to be recalled from Triple-A Nashville until 10 days after his Aug. 27 demotion to the Sounds due to a clause in the collective bargaining agreement, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Athletics overlooked the provision -- which requires a team to wait 10 days before recalling a player that's been optioned to the minors, even if the minor-league team's season is over -- and had originally planed on having Bassitt back with them Tuesday. The right-hander could serve in a variety of roles upon return.