Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Making rehab start
Bassitt (lower leg) will make a rehab start with High-A Stockton on Thursday, Chris Haft of MLB.com reports.
Bassitt will face Rancho Cucamonga in his outing, which comes on the heels of a successful Sunday side session. The veteran right-hander could be activated if he gets through the appearance without setbacks. However, it remains to be seen if Bassitt will remain a candidate for the No. 5 job he was competing for prior to his injury, considering Aaron Brooks fired six shutout innings in a win over the Red Sox on Monday.
