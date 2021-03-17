Bassitt allowed an earned run on four hits across 3.2 innings in a Cactus League loss to Cleveland on Monday. He struck out five.

Bassitt lowered his spring ERA to an impressive 2.70 with the strong outing, one which Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports was only marred by some poor location on the slider that Bassitt has been experimenting with this spring. "I just didn't have the slider today," Bassitt said. "I gave up the first double -- which I thought was going to be a home run -- on it. I was trying it, but it was not good today."