Bassitt has moved to the bullpen for the rest of the season, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Blake Treinen was shut down with a stress reaction in his back, which is part of the reason the A's wanted to add Bassitt to the bullpen mix. The A's still have five starting pitchers plus Jesus Luzardo, so it was a luxury they could afford. Bassitt could log a win or two down the stretch as he should pitch in the middle innings of close games.